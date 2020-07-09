Ohioans in at least seven counties – including the state’s two largest, Cuyahoga and Franklin – face state orders to don masks in public after Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order requiring facial coverings in counties where COVID-19 case counts are high.

DeWine on July 7 announced the measure, which supersedes county measures.

Cities, starting July 1, including Beachwood, Bexley, Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton, had begun ordering the donning of facial coverings in public settings.

DeWine praised Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for being the first city in Ohio to take this course.

“I support Mayor (Nan) Whaley’s and Dayton’s decision to require the use of masks in public places,” DeWine said. “It’s an appropriate and welcome response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in their area. Masks are recommended by the CDC and medical professionals to help protect other people. Wearing a mask will allow us to help keep businesses open and help prevent further spikes. I encourage other communities to consider following Dayton’s lead.”

Whaley said, “Unfortunately, wearing a mask has become a political flash point. But I also know that masks save lives. Masks are incredibly effective in reducing the spread of this virus. Masks are a small sacrifice that we can all make to take care of one another.”

In the spring, DeWine began encouraging Ohioans to wear masks in public. He has shown masks that were sewn for him as gifts by family members and friends during daily press conferences.

With Ohio’s early opening, another DeWine initiative, COVID-19 cases have spiked in the seven counties covered by the order, and any other county that reaches that level will be added to the mask list under the order. The other counties are Butler, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull.

“In addition to social distancing and reducing unnecessary interactions with others, we know that wearing a mask helps protect others in the community. It has been, and remains, a very strong recommendation that I urge all Ohioans to continue doing even if you are not in a red-alert county,” DeWine said in the announcement.

DeWine unveiled the color-coded public emergency system a week ago: Level 1, or yellow, has active exposure and spread of COVID-19; Level 2, orange, has increased exposure and spread; Level 3, red, has very high exposure and spread; and Level 4, has severe exposure and spread.

In Level 3 areas, the state recommends limiting activities as much as possible. In Level 4, the state recommends leaving home only for supplies and services.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released a proposed ordinance July 7 to the Cuyahoga County Council and council could vote on it next week.

Budish told the CJN July 8, “We proposed a mask ordinance because right now, we’re having a surge of more and more cases around the the county and around the country, and we’re focused here in Cuyahoga County and the numbers are going terribly in the wrong direction.

“We have to do something to try to limit the number of new cases, and we don’t want to have to close down the economy again, so a face mask requirement is the least intrusive means of getting that done.”

He said because the governor announced a face mask mandate in Cuyahoga County, the county may not need to proceed with its plan.

The county would issue a warning on the first infraction. A $50 fine would be imposed for a second infraction.

Cities can also opt out, Budish said.

“Any city that passes its own ordinance would take precedence over ours, and we gave every city the opportunity to opt out,” he said.

Budish said he has received support from many cities and, “I don’t think we’re going to have huge numbers of cities opt out.”

When asked why anyone would opt out, Budish chuckled.

Sunny Simon, a Cuyahoga County Council member, said she hopes the meeting takes place.

“I think the administration still wants us to consider the legislation,” Simon said. “Right now, we’re scheduled to discuss it. I feel as a council person, it’s valuable discussion. … I think it’s incumbent on us to learn as much we can about masks. I need to learn as much information as I can about what we can do to protect our residents.”

