As part of Ohio’s new Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission, the Cleveland office of Facing History and Ourselves will be working to address Holocaust education at the state level as well as anti-Semitism in Northeast Ohio. The commission was formed with the Dec. 9 passage of Ohio Senate Bill 372, sponsored by state Sen. Michael Rulli, R-Salem.
Late Dec. 17, the Conference Committee on the Capital Budget amended SB 372 and the House passed it around 1 a.m. Dec. 18 just before adjourning its marathon session. Later that day, the Senate took up the bill and likewise passed it. The bill passed each chamber overwhelmingly, passing 77-7 in the House and 29-0 in the Senate.
“Having students understand the decisions made leading to a genocide helps them understand what’s at stake,” said Valerie Linson, the director of communications at Facing History’s national headquarters in Boston.
She said that a politically turbulent climate, combined with concerning anti-Semitic displays like the Swastika graffiti that appeared on the wall of a building adjacent to Jewish Learning Connection in University Heights in July, set a dangerous precedent that the group hopes to address.
To that end, facing History and Ourselves has a few Holocaust-related online events scheduled for early 2021, with a $50 course titled “Holocaust and Human Behavior for Educators in Jewish Settings” from Jan. 14 to Feb. 24. Another three-day seminar called “Understanding the Voices and Choices of Young People During the Holocaust” will take place from March 30 to April 1.
According to Mark Swaim-Fox, executive director of the national nonprofit’s Cleveland branch, efforts to form the commission took root about a year ago and were led by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
As a member, he said, Facing History will be working to continue its mission of using lessons from history to challenge teachers and students to oppose bigotry and hate, and now they just need to get together with the 14 other group members and coordinate those efforts.
“We sort of formed as a community,” Swaim-Fox said. “It was us, the Jewish Federation, the Anti-Defamation League, the Maltz Museum (of Jewish Heritage), organizations like that came together out of general concern as community members. And we’re people of conscience that did not want to stand by in the middle of this. Sort of in the lines of the Edmund Burke quote: ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’”
While he doesn’t yet know what the new commission’s first steps as a group will be, Swaim-Fox said the group will reconvene in early 2021 to discuss how to actualize better Holocaust education. For now, he said, teachers have access to Facing History’s entire online catalogue of lesson plans, videos and other educational resources dealing with the Holocaust.
Linson said the new commission was formed in part due to a lack of national Holocaust awareness, which sets a concerning precedent. A recent survey by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany found that 63% of Americans aren’t aware that more than 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.
“You learn from history and how to go forward,” Linson said. “You don’t want to repeat the same mistakes. History is not numbers, history is humans. So young people now, we’re looking at history in the making with Black Lives Matter, looking at the anti-Asian mindset around COVID. We’re looking at the rise of white supremacy, which is particularly virulent and violent.
Swaim-Fox, a resident of Cleveland Heights, said Facing History partners with more than 500 local schools. This includes teaching semester-long courses on the Holocaust at public high schools such as Beachwood, Lakewood and Shaker Heights, and serving as the social-emotional learning provider for all of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s high schools.
“I’m encouraged by the passing of this bill to start a commission, so it seems like there is an appetite for this right now,” he said. “There seems to be a need being addressed, so I’m really encouraged that this commission got passed. It seems like we’re meeting that need.”
According to the mission statement on its website, Facing History and Ourselves uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate.
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.