Fairmount Boulevard westbound between Brainard and Sulgrave roads will be closed to vehicles from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 11 for the Rally for Racial Justice, according to an email from the city of Beachwood.
Residents who need to cross or use Fairmount Boulevard westbound to access their homes will be unable to do so, and the city is encouraging residents to plan accordingly.
City officials are also anticipating other intermittent closures and slowdowns in the area.
The email outlined the possibility of slowdowns at the intersection of Fairmount Boulevard and Richmond Road.