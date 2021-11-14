Cleveland’s first Meijer store will be part of a project by Fairmount Properties, Cleveland Clinic and Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation, slated to break ground mid-December at East 105th Street and Cedar Avenue in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.
The $59 million project, which had up to $37 million in financing approved from the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority as of a Nov. 10 meeting, will include the 40,000-square-foot market, a 190-unit apartment building and parking. It’s all part of the Cleveland Innovation District Plan that aims to create 20,000 jobs and billions of dollars of economic growth in the city over 10 years. The plan was unveiled in January and includes the Opportunity Corridor, where the development will be placed.
Adam Fishman, principal at Fairmount Properties in Orange, told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 12 getting Meijer as an anchor is a big opportunity for the public-private partnership.
“Meijer is one of the most-admired companies in the country,” he said. “They are so vitally focused on meeting the needs of the community they serve. Their willingness and desire to provide groceries and healthy food options into what has historically been a food desert is so meaningful. It represents an opportunity for Fairmount Properties, the Cleveland Clinic, Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation and Meijer to help improve the quality of life for the folks in that neighborhood.”
Near the Cleveland Clinic campus, the market will stock fresh and prepared foods, including produce, meat, seafood and baked goods. It will fill the ground floor of a six-story building designed by architect Bialosky Cleveland.
When the project breaks ground, it’ll be a kick off to Innovation Square, a larger reimagining of several blocks of the Fairfax neighborhood. The market and the apartments above it are set to open in June 2023 on the 2.9-acre site. Meijer’s lease is a 20-year deal with six five-year extension options. The apartments will mostly be studios or one-bedroom units, geared toward medical residents, students and clinical fellows. The store will be small-format one, about 40,000 square feet. Typical Meijer stores are about 200,000 square feet.
The port will be a conduit in the transaction, issuing bonds that will be sold to Huntington Bank and repaid through lease revenues.
The Cleveland City Planning Commission approved schematics for the project Nov. 5, giving Fairmount Properties the OK to begin foundation work. Both Fairmount Properties and Bialosky Cleveland will still have to reappear before the commission for a final round of approvals.
Having participated in many development projects over the last 24 years, Fishman said this might be the “most meaningful” project with which Fairmount Properties has ever had the opportunity to be involved.
“This very well may be the most meaningful opportunity we have had to participate in something so transformational, so beneficial to a neighborhood,” he said. “We are just honored to have the opportunity.”
As one of four organizations engaged to bring this project to life, Fishman said it represents a “true public-private partnership.”
“There are a lot of participants that all have to work cooperatively to get something like this in the ground,” he said. “What you’re seeing now is a portion of that cooperation as we wrap things up to break ground at the end of the year. It’s humbling and rewarding to have so many community, city and business leaders working together to see this project get going. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been working on this for years.”
Meijer was founded in 1934 in Greenville, Mich., and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It has Northeast Ohio locations in Mentor, Seven Hills, Kent, Stow, Avon and plans to open a location in Richmond Heights.