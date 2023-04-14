Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s building will remain closed until further notice and services and other programming are being relocated, after a fire on April 13. The temple grounds is closed off to the public.
An April 14 email to the Fairmount Temple community from board president Michelle Krantz and Executive Director Julianna Johnston Senturia outlined the temporary locations.
Fairmount Temple clergy will join with The Temple-Tifereth Israel clergy for Shabbat worship at 6 p.m. April 14 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood Services will also be livestreamed at ttti.org.
“We are grateful to the leadership, staff, and clergy at this sister congregation and we hope many of you will join us to make this Shabbat rich with meaning, positivity, and the solidarity of being joined by communities around us,” Senturia and Krantz, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, wrote. “In addition, every part of the fabric of our community reached out with offers of support, including Jewish Federation of Cleveland, churches, mosques, leadership of Greater Cleveland Congregations, leadership of the Union for Reform Judaism, along with every local synagogue and other neighbors.
Shabbat morning Torah study will begin at 9:15 a.m. April 16, virtually via Zoom, led by Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum of Fairmount Temple. Those wanting to join the study session and the service should email Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org.
Religious school on April 16 will be canceled.
Religious school on April 17 for upper school students will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Middle and high school students will meet at 6:30 p.m. for pizza and a special program together in advance of participating in the community-wide Yom Hashoah V’Hagvurah, or Holocaust Remembrance, service. The community-wide program will begin at 7.
Staff, faculty and 22 children in Fairmount Temple’s preschool were quickly evacuated once the fire started shortly after 2:30 p.m. April 13 at the building at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
The temple’s roof over the sanctuary suffered damage as well as an exterior wall.
This is a developing story.