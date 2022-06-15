Despite the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the celebration for two years, over 400 in-person attendees paid tribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager and her 42 years with the congregation on June 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Sager joined the temple upon her arrival to Beachwood in July 1980 at the request of then Senior Rabbi Arthur J. Lelyveld. She was the first female clergy member of the temple and its first cantor of the 20th century. Exactly 40 years later, she transitioned to cantor laureate on July 1, 2020, with Cantor Vladimir Lapinwas hired as the temple’s next cantor.
In welcoming attendees to the event, temple president Todd Silverman recognized Sager’s impact over the last four decades. Recalling his first meeting with Sager to plan his bar mitzvah 40 years ago, Silverman said he doesn’t remember the specific conversation or any details from that meeting but he “vividly remembers how you made me feel that day.”
“It’s the same way you made me feel since then, in every encounter,” he said. “It’s your love, your care and your thoughtfulness that inspires me. It’s rare to know someone who was born to do something and has a special purpose on earth. You are that person. And we’re blessed you chose to do that with us.”
Her son, Jonathan Gertman, delivered a toast in her honor. He mused on what it was like growing up the child of Sager, adding he realized showing up at the hospital when a temple baby was born, scrambling to prepare the home for several guests for every holiday or snacking at a stranger’s shiva table “were not normal after school activities.”
“This way, our mom wove Judaism into the fabric of our lives,” Gertman said. “What we have learned through this decades-long, intergenerational Jewish education is that you can’t be Jewish in solitude. Judaism is meant to be with community. Our mother believes that profoundly and deeply.”
Following a blessing delivered by Cantor Gail Hirschenfang of New York, who recently retired from the American Conference of Cantors, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum introduced a video tribute produced by Steven Hacker Films. It included comments from colleagues, friends and family members, as well as recorded comments by Sager herself.
Guest speaker Rabbi Andrea Weiss, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, also spoke of the impact Sager has had on female clergy members throughout the country. Weiss was an associate editor of “The Torah: A Women’s Commentary,” which was inspired by Sager’s suggestion of a women’s commentary at the 1993 WRJ Assembly. There, she urged members to imagine “women feeling permitted, for the first time, feeling able, feeling legitimate in their study of Torah.” During a 1995 conference between WRJ, rabbis and scholars, the commentary began to materialize. By 2008, the book was published.
That suggestion changed the course of Torah study for Jewish women, Weiss said.
“The entire Jewish world is indebted to Cantor Sager for suggesting we create a women’s Torah commentary,” she said.
Following a live auction that raised money for Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s operational costs and as well as funds to endow the newly established Sarah J. Sager Cantorial Chair, Lapin expressed how it feels to follow in Sager’s footsteps as the first cantor to inhabit the named chair.
“I continue to learn from you and be inspired by you, and I hope and pray that is for so many more years to come,” he said. “In your incredible cantorial career, I’ve been thinking about the amount of journeys which you have inspired - journeys of joy at baby names, weddings and conversions, journeys of grief and healing in times of sickness and times of mourning, journeys of transformation and education at consecration ceremonies, mitzvahs and confirmations. I am in awe of your passion and care for these sacred moments of transition.”
Lapin said he was “truly awestruck” by the number of people Sager has touched with her wisdom, guidance and voice during her tenure.
“I’ve learned so much from your patience and care during these sacred moments,” he said, adding in celebration of the evening, he commissioned a new piece of liturgical music by composer, multi-instrumentalist and recording artist Elana Arian.
Senior Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk could not attend the event after spinal surgery days before. So on behalf of Fairmount Temple's clergy team, Rabbi Joshua Caruso reflected on the 20 years he’s worked alongside Sager since his arrival at the temple in 2002.
“Personally, you have been there for so many important moments in my life, including my wedding to Leah, at whose bat mitzvah you led,” he said. “You led my children’s baby namings and their b’nai mitzvah. But, my story is a story that so many who are here tonight share with me. We all can say – ‘Sarah was at’ our events. You’ve been part of my life, all of our lives, in such profound ways.”
Calling Sager his friend, confidant and teacher, which she still is “and always will be,” Caruso asked how does one even measure 42 years and the countless “moments so dear” throughout her career at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
“It’s hard to know, but Sarah, your story is still unfolding,” he said, adding she will surely do much more good during her tenure as cantor laureate.
In closing the festivities, Sager took to the stage to reflect on four decades of worship with the community.
“I am overwhelmed by the memories and the experiences, the recognition that we have created, lived and advanced Jewish life together across generations,” she said. “We have worshiped, sung, celebrated, laughed, cried, studied, explored, liberated and traveled, which we will do again soon together. This shining moment, for me, captures you all in an instant of recognition and thanksgiving.”
She thanked temple members for inviting her not only into their homes but also their hearts.
“You trusted me to teach your children, hear your secrets, to visit you at times of difficulty and stand with you at the most important, tentative, vulnerable and joyous moments in your lives, and help you feel a sense of God’s presence in and at those singular moments,” she said. “For 42 years, we have lived together with the dream of making real in our world the vision of something whole, pure and beautiful. Of something meaningful and peaceful, of elevating the mundane of our every day to the sublime.”
And she said that is what the future is about.
“Tonight, time has seemingly collapsed and it is no longer just us in this room,” Sager said. “We are joined by all of those who were here when we started this journey and we are reaching out our hands to all those who will continue long after we are gone. I find comfort, hope and even joy at this idea as it places this night within the context of an ongoing story. The story of the Jewish family, the greatest story there is to tell and to give, which we have all done together. For every minute of every hour of every day of the past 42 years, we continue to go forward in what we pray will be an infinite future of goodness, righteousness and bliss.”