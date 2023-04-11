Preschoolers in Fairmount Temple’s Early Childhood Center in Beachwood gathered April 1 for a Passover seder with songs and activities to celebrate with each other and family members. Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum and Cantor Vladimir Lapin led the seder, alongside early childhood center director Erika Eskenazi and the ECC staff. The preschoolers learned about the items on the seder plate through songs and coloring books.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you