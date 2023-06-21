Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple has begun repairs and making plans for High Holy Days services following an April 13 fire.
In an email update to congregants by Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and Executive Director Julianna Johnston Senturia, they said all authorities determined the cause to be an electrical fire, and as the fire zone shifts to a construction zone, it will remain off-limits.
“The goal we share with all of you is that reparation and construction in our facility be carefully planned so that all of us can experience in the near future a safe, orderly and inspired re-gathering in all of the building of Fairmount Temple,” Nosanchuk and Senturia wrote. “But for a considerable period ahead, a significant portion of our building will shift from being a fire zone to a construction zone and will remain off-limits.”
As remediation and reparation of the facility are underway, some religious school and early childhood center classrooms have become clergy and staff offices. The Gray Garden has also been upgraded for use in communal gatherings and life cycle events and the Bogomolny Faigin Activity Center is being reconceived and set as a prayer space.
Shabbat services were held in the activity center June 16 as the temple plans to install permanent live stream cameras in the center and hold services there or in the Leyveld Library or Gray Gardens.
While the temple will continue to hold in-person and virtual adult learning programs, it plans to announced alternate locations for programs and services for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Selichot, Sukkot and Simchat Torah.
The fire damaged the exterior and destroyed or damaged the wiring in the front of the building. The update also lists the server/technology room, a significant portion of the Cantor Sarah Sager Music Library, and most of the belongings, resources and some sacred items in Rabbi Nosanchuk’s office as total losses.
Staff and clergy have begun sorting items and materials to determine what is salvageable or can be restored and become part of the collection of the Western Reserve Historical Society, and what can and must be recycled, shredded and/or disposed.
Following this process, construction will begin, which will include ripping out the entire ceiling and carpeting in the entire main offices, and replacing, restoring or repairing the most-critically-needed resources for staff and clergy, the update read.
The Mandel Sanctuary and Bonda Chapel will also undergo a massive restoration process including carpeting replacement, seating modifications, cleaning, repainting and rewiring. At the earliest, these sacred spaces will not be in use until early 2024, according to the update.
As the High Holy Days approach, the temple is also looking for volunteers to be ushers, Torah readers and Shofar blowers for gatherings. Those interested can reach out by email to Nosanchuk, rnosanchuk@fairmounttemple.org, or Senturia, jsenturia@fairmounttemple.org.