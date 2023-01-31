Two of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s groups, the Women of Fairmount Temple and the Men of Fairmount Temple, provide support and funding for ongoing temple offerings including purchasing the Torah Commentary for Confirmation students, kiddush cups for b’nei mitzvah students, and chanukiot for Consecration students,, according to a news release.
Pictured presenting a recent donation are Laurenda Messer, from left, and Iris Greene of the Women of Fairmount Temple, Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, upper school director Staci Cohen, and Barry Jacobs and Al Hochheiser of the Men of Fairmount Temple.