Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will adapt its High Holy Days services and programs to fit a virtual platform this year.
It “is a decision we have made with faith that the prayers of all humanity are heard from wherever we pray: our homes, our temples and our natural surroundings,” Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk said in a July 22 email to congregants.
Nosanchuk said the decision was discussed with the temple’s board of directors executive committee and its ritual committee.
“Personally, I believe this decision is required at this moment in our history,” Nosanchuk said. “Simply put: our understanding of the science of COVID-19 virus transmission makes it painfully unrealistic to believe things will turn around between now and Rosh Hashanah.”
Congregants can expect to receive an annual mailing with information about Fairmount Temple’s services and programs for this year’s High Holy Days.
They will also be invited to list the names of their beloved ones in remembrance in the temple’s Yizkor Memorial Book, which will include prayers of the community on Yom Kippur afternoon.
Nosanchuk notes the funds raised through the Yom Kippur afternoon memorial book, along with dues commitments and additional donations to the Friends of Fairmount Campaign, remain as Fairmount Temple’s sources of revenue and help the temple afford High Holy Days and other year-round programs.
“We anticipate our members will be moved to receive their own Yizkor Memorial Book in the mail in advance of Yom Kippur,” Nosanchuk said. “We will also make available many loaner copies of Gates of Repentance, our High Holy Day prayerbook, for you to borrow during designated hours safely outside the temple facility.”
Fairmount Temple programs, including Selichot “penitential prayers” and concert on Sept. 12, as well as Yom Kippur programs such as the Milton & Ruth Stern and James A. Samuels Social Action Lecture on Sept. 28 for Yom Kippur will still occur.