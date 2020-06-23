Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple honors 15 students in its temple’s high school program with several awards. The awards recognize the students for “profound sense of love, devotion, and commitment to Judaism,” according to a news release.
They are:
- Emma Hubbard, Cleveland Heights, and Shayna Caruso, Shaker Heights: The Barnett R. Brickner Memorial Award
- Matthew Kallmeyer, Highland Heights: The Rebecca Brickner Jewish Heritage Award
- Audra Rosenthal, Twinsburg: Rabbi Lelyveld Memorial Award
- Julia Polster, Solo: The Hilda Bogomolny Faigin Leadership Award
- Carolyn Meyer, Cleveland Heights: The Cantor’s Prize
- Ben White, Shaker Heights, and Sophie Kramer, Cleveland Heights: The Rabbi’s Prize for Devotion to High School
- Elisa Katz, Shaker Heights: The Clergy Award
- Charlie Klein, Mayfield Heights: The Edith Bialos Michael Award
- Blake Hoegler, Solon: The Judy, Darin and Kevin Feder Menschlichkeit Award
- Jessica Monahan, Beachwood: The Leonard B. Ganger Memorial Award
- Henry Warren, Russell Township: The Leo Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Award
- Ilana Miller, Highland Heights: The Birdie B. Lowitt Memorial Award
- Ethan Pollack, University Heights: The Leonard B. Ganger Memorial Award