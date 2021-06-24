At the end of each school year, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood honors high school students in the temple’s program with several awards recognizing their achievements and commitment.
The 2020-21 awardees are as follows:
• The Barnett R. Brickner Memorial Award for a senior and a confirmand who exemplify excellence in scholarship and character goes to senior Jessica Monahan of Beachwood and confirmand Easton Singer of Solon.
• The Rebecca Brickner Jewish Heritage Award for a senior and a confirmand who demonstrate most significantly the qualities of leadership and deep interest and love of Judaism goes to senior Laine Silverman of Shaker Heights and confirmand Jordyn Levine of Twinsburg.
• The Rabbi Lelyveld Memorial Award for a senior and a confirmand who had an ongoing interest in social justice goes to seniors Mallory Chylla of Beachwood and Nikki Davis of Mayfield Heights, as well as confirmand Maggie Senturia of Shaker Heights.
• The Rabbi’s Prize for Devotion to High School for a senior and a confirmand whose interest in the synagogue demonstrate a high level of Jewish loyalty and concern goes to senior Joe Carroll of Shaker Heights and confirmand Danielle Krantz of Shaker Heights.
• The Clergy Award for a senior who exhibits an enhanced appreciation for the understanding of Judaism goes to senior Ana Butze of Shaker Heights.
• The Judy, Darin and Kevin Feder Menschlichkeit Award for a ninth grader who demonstrates warmth and concern for others and is active in synagogue life goes to freshman Hope Nosanchuk of Shaker Heights.
• The Leo Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Award for a 10th grader who demonstrates commitment to service goes to confirmand Noah Zelin of Shaker Heights.
• The Amy Rice Memorial Award for a confirmand learning during the confirmation year goes to confirmand Vanessa Polster of Solon.