Fairmount Temple hosts culinary historian, author Twitty at MLK service

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood hosted its annual Shabbat service celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 13.
Guest speaker Michael W. Twitty, a culinary historian and author of “KosherSoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an Africa American Jew,” shared how “food makes family and family makes food.” An estimated 350 people attended in person and more than 600 joined via a livestream.
“Everybody’s traditions, particularly around food, somehow, someway, speaks to the love and energy and connections they feel to those who passed on, to those waiting to be born, to those we are pleased to share our existence with at that moment,” Twitty said at the event. “With all our diversity, we have to make room for people to express themselves and food is one of those ways. It is a way to tell our stories.”
The event also included an oneg prepared by Fairmount Temple member and a chef, Jeremy Umansky, of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, featuring four recipes from Twitty’s book.
On Jan. 14, more than 70 people gathered for Havdalah at the Van Aken District’s Market Hall.
Other activities included a cooking demonstration using recipes from “KosherSoul,” led by Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum and a chapter discussion from the book led by Julianna Johnston Senturia and Marcel Duhamel.