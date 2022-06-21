Julianna Johnston Senturia was hired as executive director at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, effective Aug. 15, according to an email to congregants.
She will replace Steve Borstein, whose last day as executive director will be June 30. His contract was not renewed after 11 years.
Senturia will lead as chief operating officer, manage day-to-day responsibilities of the congregation, and be a partner to the clergy team and a strong executive leader for the entire staff, the email read, and will also play an integral role in finance, development, marketing and human and community relations.
She comes to Fairmount Temple with more than 25 years dedicated to the nonprofit sector and Jewish communal life, most recently serving as executive director of the Heights Schools Foundation, which supports the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School System. Prior to that, Senturia was a member of the Fairmount Temple staff as a Hebrew teacher and religious school curriculum consultant, expanding to managing the temple’s middle school, adult education and holiday programming. She became the first coordinator of Lifelong Jewish engagement and received the 2021 Ratner-Goldberg Israel Fellowship for excellence in supplementary teaching.
For eight years, she served on Shaker Heights City Council as chair of the city’s safety and public works committee and two years as vice mayor. She has also volunteered the Shaker Heights League of Women Voters and Shaker Heights Development Corporation, and was a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.
Senturia earned a master of nonprofit administration from John Carroll University in University Heights, and a master of American policy and women’s studies and a bachelor of political science from Ohio University in Athens.
Her husband, Harris, is an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission. The Senturias have three children, including two college students and one rising high school senior. They have been active members of Fairmount Temple for more than 20 years.
“We commend the hard work and dedication of our Executive Search Committee – led by Shelley Milin Marcus and including Abby Goldstein, Barry Kallmeyer, Jordan Katz, Esther Potash, Cynthia Tancer, along with Michele Krantz, myself and the entire clergy team – who worked tirelessly over the past year to identify the perfect fit,” Todd Silverman, president of the board of directors, wrote in the announcement. “We feel privileged to add Julianna to our executive staff.”
With the High Holy Days upcoming and an opportunity for reinforced support, the clergy team and staff at the temple have enlisted Lauren Rock as interim administrator. Rock, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, will be an essential part of high holiday planning, provide ongoing oversight to the entire staff, and work with the clergy team to further the mission and values to pave the way for the new executive director, according to the email.
Rock works as a consultant providing strategic planning and executive coaching. She served eight years as CEO of Montefiore in Beachwood and 18 years in positions with the Cleveland Clinic health system, most recently as president of Euclid Hospital. Rock is on the board of the American Jewish Committee. She is a recipient of the NA’AMAT USA 2016 Tikkun Olam Award.
The congregation can meet Senturia from 4 to 6 p.m. July 31 at the temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. during a free ice-cream social.