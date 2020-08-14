Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple announced it postponed the Aug. 24 opening of its early childhood center due to rising COVID-19 case numbers across the state.
The preschool located in Beachwood closed in March due to the pandemic, according to a news release.
“Out of an abundance of caution and with the overriding concern of the well-being of our families, the leadership at Fairmount Temple has decided to postpone the opening our early childhood center,” Fairmount Temple board president Todd Silverman said in the release.
Fairmount Temple Early Childhood Center director Jane Mayers notified parents of the pushed back return date and said the center will resume once it is safe for the preschool’s staff and families.