As its religious education program has seen declining enrollment, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is restructuring its program with the departure of its rabbi educator, Rabbi Jordana Chernow-Reader, at the end of June. She was hired July 1, 2015.
“Rabbi Chernow-Reader’s dedication, creativity and commitment to bettering our schools and lifelong learning has been remarkable,” Senior Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk wrote in an email to congregants in fall 2019. “After a thorough review of our budget, I have asked that a small team of leaders, working with our lifelong learning chair Barry Kallmeyer, meet to recommend a new structure for educational leadership at Fairmount Temple that will support our excellent learning programs but that will also be staffed in a way that is financially sustainable and affordable for the temple.”
The result of that process entails adding two part-time educators and enhancing responsibilities for two existing employees, Rabbi Joshua Caruso said.
The concept he said, entails oversight of certain age groups, ranging in age from 18 months through high school graduates.
“if a Fairmount Temple member sends their kid to a Jewish day school, by definition that they’re in a day school, they are not required to be part of our religious school program because they’re already learning Judaics,” he said. “But they’re a member of our temple and they’re part of our community: How do we best serve them?”
The new structure, he said, was developed to address that need at every age level, from preschool through high school.
It was announced in an April 2 email to the community.
Diane Lavin will move from her current role as a religious school faculty member to a new part-time role as education team supervisor.
She holds a master’s in science in education from The Ohio State University in Columbus and a master’s in arts in Bible from the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies. As a founding member of the Rashi School in Boston, she worked as both a consultant to the head of school and coach to the faculty from 1985 to 1990.From 1990 to 1996 she served as an administrator and supervisor in Fairmount Temple’s religious school, developing and teaching a course for faculty grade three to six and a course at the College of Jewish Studies in coaching and supervision. She spent 17 years at The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School) teaching middle school Judaics and language arts, serving for one year as co-director of the middle school. She has a private practice as a tutor in language arts and leads our Shabbat morning Torah study group. She and her husband, Dr. Arthur Lavin, live in Shaker Heights.
Staci Cohen will become the upper school director.
Since 1988, Cohen has worked at the religious school, most recently as director of youth engagement.
“This will concentrate her role on solely working with our teens,” Caruso said.
Cohen grew up at Fairmount Temple, graduated from Ohio University in Athens with a degree in secondary education with a concentration in English, journalism and communications. She earned her master’s degree from the Siegal College of Judaic Studies with a focus on Jewish education. She also earned the title of Reform Jewish Educator. She and her husband, Adam Cohen, live in Shaker Heights.
Jane Mayers, who is the school’s early childhood education director, will assume oversight of all children who are in the early childhood age bracket, Caruso said, just as Cohen will be responsible for all teens, regardless of whether they attend Fairmount Temple’s religious school.
Mayers holds an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in early childhood development. Before joining Fairmount Temple as a teacher, she served in public schools in special education for 13 years. Mayers is a member of the Early Childhood Educators of Reform Judaism. She has been a teacher for 32 years and a director for eight. She and her husband, Eric Mayers, live in Beachwood.
Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum will join Fairmount Temple as part-time lower school director.
She is completing her fourth year as associate rabbi at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck, N.Y. While at Temple Beth-El, Muhlbaum served as religious school principal and pioneered Merkaz Ivrit, a synagogue-based Hebrew center, where students met in small group skill-based cohorts and excelled in reading competency. Muhlbaum was ordained as rabbi in 2016 from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Having grown up in Cincinnati, she will relocate to Cleveland this summer when her husband, Vladimir Lapin, becomes Fairmount Temple’s full-time cantor.