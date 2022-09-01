Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where David Mark Berger and his parents Dorothy and Dr. Benjamin Berger were members, will honor the fallen weightlifter with a special sermon from Rabbi Joshua Caruso during the weekly Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 2.
The in-person service at 23737 Fairmount Blvd., will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.
The temple will also hold its annual memorial service for Berger and other temple members who have died during the Yom Kipper service at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The tradition started a year after his death in 1973.
“For Yizkor, as you know, we have a booklet that publishes hundreds of names, but it’s his name in particular that we lift up on that day,” Caruso told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“We want to remind everybody of the tragedy, what happened in Munich, and that clearly today antisemitism exists. It’ll be an opportunity for people who are mourning their loved ones who have died in years’ past to be reminded that a lot of them are joined with the history and the memory of David Berger – that we mourn for him and we mourn for all. We remind everybody that anyone who we are mourning’s memory will be a blessing and that even if you didn’t know David Berger, our sorrows are mingled together.”
Zach Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern.