Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and The Temple-Tifereth Israel are in talks for a potential unification of the two Beachwood Reform temples.
Each temple assembled its own task force that over the last several months has been exploring potential collaboration between Fairmount Temple and The Temple. Although no decision has been made, the joint task force presented its vision for one, unified congregation to their boards Sept. 12, and outlined the vision in a separate emails to their congregants and in a Sept. 13 news release.
According to SOURCE, the Cleveland Jewish News’ annual guide to Jewish Living in Northeast Ohio, in 2022 Fairmount Temple and The Temple each had 1,100 families. If the two were to combine into one, unified congregation retaining current memberships, it could have over 2,000 families.
“While no decisions have been made, the joint temple task force has shared its vision to ensure a strong future for our congregations and for Reform Judaism in Greater Cleveland,” Michele Krantz, president of Fairmount Temple, said in the release. “We have more abundant opportunity to achieve this vision when we combine the strength of our two current congregations.”
According to the release, the task force’s vision details an innovative, multi-generational Reform Jewish congregation that warmly welcomes everyone and ignites engagement through robust offerings as a vibrant, spiritual community. It includes inspiring physical spaces, robust educational offerings and meaningful worship experiences for those who choose Reform Judaism as part of their Jewish journey.
“We know that this vision represents the potential for a significant change for our community,” Beth Dery, president of The Temple, said in the release. “Our task force takes this process, and our responsibility, very seriously. We believe that this is a tremendous step towards creating a bright future for our congregations and for Reform Judaism in Greater Cleveland.”
Fairmount Temple and The Temple shared where they are aligned if the two were to move forward with unification and plan to have further discussions with congregants.
In this vision, Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk, senior rabbi at Fairmount Temple, would lead a single unified clergy team starting July 1, 2024. He was chosen by the task force given his 20-year history as a senior rabbi, his dedication to establishing strong clergy teams, his deep-rooted community connections, and his significant work investing in the future of Reform Judaism through meaningful engagement with young people after b’nai mitzvah, the release stated.
This clergy team would include clergy from both temples: from The Temple, Rabbis Yael Dadoun, Roger Klein and Richard A. Block, senior rabbi emeritus, and Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo, and from Fairmount Temple, Rabbis Joshua Caruso and Elle Muhlbaim, Cantor Vladimir Lapin and Cantor Laureate Sarah Sager, the release stated. Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple announced in a Sept. 13 newsletter to congregants that he would not return following the conclusion of his current one-year sabbatical on June 30, 2024.
The unified temple would have a single physical home at The Temple’s building at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Based on the task force’s review, this building is best equipped to serve the needs of a unified congregation, the release stated.
Fairmount Temple’s building has been undergoing repairs following an April 13 electrical fire that damaged the exterior and wiring in the front of the building, as well as the server/technology room, the Cantor Sarah Sager Music Library and office spaces. A massive restoration process was also planned for the Mandel Sanctuary and Bonda Chapel, which would not be in use until early 2024, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported.
The unified temple would also include a single religious school and early childhood program, a single, unified operation with one executive director, a single, unified board and governance structure, and an intention to unify all financial assets in the future, the release stated.
“This process, driven by teams of lay leaders of both congregations, focuses on engaging our congregants and the potential for large-scale, long-term impact in the Reform Jewish movement,” Nosanchuk said in the release. “These extraordinary discussions make me look forward to seeing how our congregations could make history together.”
This vision, alignment and next steps will be discussed with congregants in a series of in-person and virtual town hall meetings, beginning Sept. 22, as the temples expand their evaluation process. Congregants will be able to share input, ask questions and learn more about through these meetings.
In-person only informational meetings at The Temple are scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24; 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 30; and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6. A virtual meeting via Zoom will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/44SU2W3.
Publisher’s note: Michele Krantz is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.