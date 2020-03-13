Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will close at the end of business today and will plan to re-open on April 3, according to an email sent to congregants March 13.
“As such, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all on-site temple operations - save for already scheduled private life-cycle functions,” the email read. “This will become effective at the end of today, Friday, March 13 (in-person Shabbat worship is cancelled for this evening, but scroll down to the bottom to find a special video message from Cantor Sager and Rabbi Caruso). We currently plan to re-open the building on Friday, April 3. As this is a very fluid situation, you will certainly receive updates as it continues to evolve and change. On occasion, you may see people coming and going from the building to perform essential services.
“At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19, nor any reported direct contact to anyone with COVID-19, in the Fairmount Temple community. If you or anyone in your household has a confirmed case or COVID-19 or has come into contact with someone with a confirmed case, please let us know by getting in touch with our Executive Director, Steve Borstein, at 216-464-1330, orsborstein@fairmounttemple.org.”