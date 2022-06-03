Originally planned for June 2020 and pivoted to a drive-thru Shabbat service due to COVID-19, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is gearing up to host an in-person event celebrating Cantor Laureate Sarah Sager’s 42 years of service on June 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Sager arrived in Beachwood on July 1, 1980, at the request of then Senior Rabbi Arthur J. Lelyveld. She was the first female clergy member of the temple and its first cantor of the 20th century. On July 1, 2020, Sager transitioned into the cantor laureate role – exactly 40 years later. Cantor Vladimir Lapin was installed as the temple’s next cantor in April 2021.
Transitioning to that role amid the pandemic was a unique experience, Sager told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It is significantly different,” said Sager, who lives in Shaker Heights. “What I appreciate about it is that it still allows me to interact with the congregation in many different ways, which I treasure. At the same time, it’s not the day-to-day responsibilities that the current cantor, Vlad Lapin, carries. I appreciate and respect that enormously.”
Still being able to participate in temple life, even during the pandemic, is something she deeply values, Sager said. She still lends expertise to multiple facets of the temple community, including life cycle and programming needs.
“In some ways, (the pandemic) made my transition part of this entirely strange world we were all experiencing,” she said. “It was a commonality of experience, not just what it meant to me. Because of COVID-19, everything was changing.”
As part of the festivities, guest speaker Rabbi Andrea Weiss, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, will discuss “The Torah: A Women’s Commentary,” which was inspired by Sager. Weiss was an associate editor of the project.
The promise of a large event in her honor is “a little overwhelming” for Sager, even two years after she took on her new role.
“I would’ve been happy just continuing as I have been,” she said. “In other words, I don’t think I need such an extraordinary event. But, it is so wonderful it is being done. What is really important to me is that the congregation will have an opportunity to celebrate together. That is always a positive value.”
Sager said she hopes everyone in attendance has “a wonderful time,” noting she’d be “perfectly happy” doing the work she does as cantor laureate, regardless if there was an event honoring her tenure.
“That’s what’s so wonderful about it,” she said. “Any time a significant part of the congregation can join together for a positive event, it strengthens our relationship and fosters a connection with each other.”
[ READ: Cantor Sager winding down four-decade career at Fairmount Temple ]
Sager said she also hopes the event will serve as a successful fundraiser for the temple’s cantorial chair.
“That speaks to a legacy that will go far beyond me,” she said. “That’s what we all hope for. It would be exceedingly gratifying.”
Thinking about the rest of her career in her new role, Sager said she looks forward to exploring areas of being a cantor that she’s never explored before.
“I am very open to new experiences and responsibilities,” she said. “While I might not know what those will be entirely, there is a message that being cantor laureate is not an inactive role. It is not a role of retreat, but one of transformation. I look forward to involvement in this community that I haven’t had time to pursue. I look forward to the opportunities that may arrive out of the sense of continuing devotion to this community and its well-being.”
And community sits at the center of this journey, Sager said.
“I feel a deep love and loyalty to both the congregation, the Jewish community of Cleveland and the general community,” she said. “I think Cleveland is a special place and I feel honored to be here. I look forward to continuing being involved at many levels.”