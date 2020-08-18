Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will honor Rabbi David Horowitz and Brynna Fish as this year’s recipients of its Paula F. Pike Award for Affirmation and Inclusion at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 28 during a livestreamed Shabbat evening service.
Established in 2014, the Paula F. Pike Award recognizes an individual or group for outstanding efforts to promote an open and affirming environment in the community, according to a news release.
Paula Pike died May 15, 2014. Steve Pike, her husband, will speak during the service.
Horowitz is rabbi emeritus at Temple Israel in Bath Township and marked his 50th anniversary of ordination last year. He has been active with Akron-area organizations including PFLAG, which serves the LGBTQ community and is made up of LGBTQ individuals, family members and allies. He served as its national president from 2010 to 2014.
Fish, an LGBTQ activist who was honored in the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2016 class of 18 Difference Makers, has worked with Cleveland Pride for 20-plus years and organized an LGBTQ interfaith unity rally after the 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. The release said one of her many roles is “engaging the Jewish community with LGBTQ intersectional issues.”
Previous award recipients include Jane Daroff, Jes Sellers, NFTY-Northeast Lakes Region, Sheri Gross and Sana Loue.
The award was made possible by the establishment of the Paula F. Pike Fund for Affirmation and Inclusion, a fund of Fairmount Temple established in Paula’s memory by family and friends, the release said.
To watch the service, visit fairmounttemple.org/worship/live_stream.