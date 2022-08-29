Fairmount Temple will host High Holy Days services in person for the first time since 2019.
There will be two new services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The sanctuary service will have majestic music and liturgy and the K’hilah service is an inventive worship experience with music from Celia Hollander Lewis and Jeremy Sosi, according to a news release.
Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum and Cantor Vladimir Lapin will lead Simcha Shabbat Shuvah, a holiday experience for newborns to age 5 on Oct. 1.
A family space will be available for young children who need a break from morning services from 10 a.m. to noon in the Bogomolny-Faigin Activity Center.