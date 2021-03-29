Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will celebrate, virtually, the installation of Cantor Vladimir Lapin April 9 and 10.
Lapin, who previous served as cantor at Temple Beth-El in Great Neck, N.Y., received his cantorial ordination from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music, from which he also holds a master’s degree in sacred music. Lapin becomes the second ordained cantor to serve in Fairmount Temple’s history. He follows Cantor Sarah Sager, who became the temple’s Cantor Laureate in July following her 40 years of serving as cantor.
These virtual opportunities are open to all and are an avenue to welcome Lapin and his family to the community.
At 6:15 p.m. April 9, there will be a Shabbat service celebrating the installation of Lapin.
During this service, the Fairmount Temple clergy will be joined by special guests, Rabbi Rachel Steiner, senior rabbi of Barnert Temple in Franklin Lakes, N.J., and Cantor Claire Franco of Community Synagogue in Port Washington, N.Y.
Several events will take place April 10:
• At 9:15 a.m., Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum will lead a Torah study called “Strange Fire, Strange Foods: Leadership Through Ritual and Eating in Leviticus (Parashat Shmini).” Muhlbaum is a member of Fairmount Temple’s senior leadership team. This study is available via Zoom only. To attend, RSVP to mail@fairmounttemple.org.
• At 11 a.m. there will be a Shabbat morning service. The Shabbat Torah portion for this service (Shemini from the Book of Leviticus) was Lapin’s Torah portion when he became a bar mitzvah.
• At 8 p.m. there will be a Havdalah concert with Pizmon. Pizmon (the Hebrew word meaning the chorus of a song) is the co-ed Jewish a cappella group of Columbia University at Barnard College, and the Jewish Theological Seminary of America, all in New York City. Since its inception in 1987, Pizmon has traveled to communities all over the world to offer Jewish music as a source of inspiration.
The Shabbat services and concert will be streamed live at the temple’s website, fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, on the Fairmount Sanctuary Roku channel (a free download) and live on the Temple’s Facebook page. For information, call 216-464-1330 or email mail@fairmounttemple.org.