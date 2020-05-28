In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is trimming staff, has canceled its early childhood center summer camp and the Beachwood building will remain closed through June 30.
Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk, senior rabbi, made the announcements in a May 27 emailed letter to the congregation.
“I hope you and your families are feeling healthy and staying safe,” he wrote.
Like many congregations, the temple has moved to online offerings since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The building will remain closed “at least through June 30,” Nosanchuk wrote, and the temple’s preschool will open in the fall.
“I know it is distressing to consider the impact of the COVID-19 virus has on our society,” he wrote. “We lament the 100,000 lives lost in America alone, and many thousands of others worldwide. In addition, it has disrupted most businesses and non-profit organizations, including our synagogue.
“To address both the institutional and financial health of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, we have been forced to save considerable costs,” he wrote. “After much analysis by our leadership, it became evident that some of our staff positions will need to be eliminated. In addition, we have instituted a wage freeze for all of us serving temple including all levels of temple staff, administration and clergy.”
Nosanchuk wrote that the temple has “enacted a plan of reorganization for our Fairmount Temple staff to effectively meet our member needs within a sustainable budget. This of course means that several valued staff members will no longer be employed with Fairmount Temple beginning July 1. It would be premature to discuss specific details at this time.”
Nosanchuk asked congregants to email him if they wish to connect with the clergy team.