Temple leaders and congregants are hopeful and excited by the possibilities of what could eventually become a “unified new entity” of two longstanding Beachwood reform temples, however, it won’t happen in the immediate future.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and board of trustees president Michele Krantz, along with The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Associate Rabbi Roger C. Klein and board of trustees president Michael Frayman all agreed both temples have had a longstanding and productive relationship, which has led to a desire for more collaborations, they said.
They announced Feb. 13 they were exploring future collaborations to reinvigorate their communities and find new ways to impact Jewish life in more meaningful ways, including additional shared programming and other opportunities to join forces. Exploratory committees and a professional consultant/facilitator have been retained and will provide updates and recommendations throughout the process. They said both congregations will have input on the decision making. They have not ruled out a merger, or single congregation in the future.
“We’re having a facilitated set of conversations to consider a continuance of initiatives, but we are not ruling out a unified new entity,” Nosanchuk told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It could emerge into something that truly unifies us into one entity, but we’re not certain where it will go. We have the same demographics and families, young people and older clientele in families that we nurture and take care of.
“We are all enthusiastic to see where the possibilities lead. We didn’t get together saying we’re facing our demise, but what could be the result of not collaborating. Look at the South in places like Georgia or Louisiana. Judaism was flourishing, but organizations of any kind that don’t look beyond the immediate future and the next stage become irrelevant,” Nosanchuk told the CJN. “Many ultimately couldn’t survive without merging into larger temples. That’s not what’s going on here. We are two strong temples that want to make a difference together. If we aim to be unanimous, we will fail. Our temple message to message has shown a sense of unity and trust in this process, and it will build something that makes a difference.” Fairmount Temple’s Nosanchuck added the need and desire for shared programming and messaging. “We don’t want to lose the sense of them knowing who they are, to still feel grounded. We won’t lose that personal sense of purpose and connection.”
Through existing affiliations, such as the operation of the Mayfield Jewish Cemetery and select joint youth and teen programs, leaders collaborate regularly, but more is wanted, TTTI’s Klein told the CJN.
“More collaboration came up almost simultaneously on both ends,” Klein said. “The conversation began … and I don’t think one congregation or another initiated it. There was a joint understanding of something we wanted to explore.”
He said throughout the years, the two temples have collaborated on their Kever Avot services and Memorial Day services, where congregants put flags on graves of veterans.
“It’s another very nice collaboration that requires implementation and meticulous planning,” Klein said. “We also have engaged in cooperative youth and teen programming over the years, intermittently. Also, our two rabbis know each other well and help each other out when needs arise, and there is also collaboration among the clergy leadership as well, and this goes back many, many years.
“Members are part of the community for decades and are very open to the future if you are able to have transformative changes. Recognizing the future beckons – we don’t know exactly to what extent – but we are very excited about it. We feel energy and we’re anxious to see where this will take us, what opportunities exactly, and we’re sure there will be accelerations of the process.
“I had a long conversation with Rabbi Nosanchuk,” Klein said. “He’s a longtime friend. I conducted his wedding many years ago, our families are nested in both congregations, and we’ve combined celebrations of holidays many times. There’s no reason why we couldn’t begin to think about combining our youth and adult (education) program, and find ways to work together. These are two historical congregations, and we have stature and history beyond Cleveland – this will let us have a greater impact. ”
Frayman told the CJN, “We are blessed. Both congregations are remarkably strong and want to make sure we continue to go from strength to strength and look for ways to serve the Reform Jewish community of Greater Cleveland. We are still working out the details of the process and don’t have a schedule or final date.”
He said his first involvement was through his seat on the cemetery committee two years ago.
“This has been a very long-term and a very good partnership, and a very wonderful relationship for many, many years,” Frayman said.
Krantz, who is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, told the CJN, “Longstanding members of both congregations started having friendly informal conversations about the possibility of more collaboration, and last summer they brought the idea to the temple presidents, and Michael Frayman and myself wanted to see if leadership would be supportive of it. And that’s where it all germinated from.
“My impression is that these temples are much more similar than different. We have a lot of things in common. I think it was really asking, are there ways that we could be more effective together than separately? We’re looking forward to seeing are there things we can do now that we haven’t done before, can we engage the community in ways we haven’t? How can we use tech to reach more people? How can we deploy resources together to find relevant modalities to reach different people’s needs? The most effective thing we can do is address the needs of a diverse community.”
Krantz said congregants’ responses have been positive.
“Some had questions, but this is the top of the first inning, and we are taking a very thoughtful process to make sure we have a meaningful conversation to support our members and the Jewish community,” she said. “Everyone I have spoken to about this has a very deep shared meaningful purpose”.
While Krantz acknowledged it will be a process, she said a lot of information has been shared with congregants and the leadership team is receiving good feedback.
“It must be endorsed by the congregation,” she said. “We’re in the first phase of exploration. In six months, we’ll see where we are. It’s too early to anticipate.”
Nosanchuk recalled that five years ago, discussions about mutual groups began, including groups of 10th-grade Confirmation classes going to New York City together.
“There’s no reason to not be sharing experiences and help grow more experiences we could do together,” he said. “We’re discussing building other ways to collaborate and build a vision of how our temples can shine, a major form of collaboration, that’s what it’s exactly about. Our congregations have incredibly rich histories, each of them, and each have been willing to take risks, calculated carefully, to build a more vibrant presence.
He said when decisions are made, “it will take hundreds of individual phone calls. People want to know what’s been decided. We anticipate the opportunity to relate to people who have clear and meaningful questions of what concerns them.”