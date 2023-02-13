Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and The Temple-Tifereth Israel, both in Beachwood, announced Feb. 13 the exploration of future collaborations, driven by the goal of reinvigorating their communities and finding new ways to impact Jewish life in more meaningful ways. The process will include exploring a continuum of collaboration possibilities, ranging from additional shared programming to a vision of a unified entity, according to a news release.
Presidents of each congregation appointed exploratory committees to work together, and a professional consultant/facilitator will guide the process. Updates and recommendations from these teams will be regularly shared with the respective boards and congregations. Both temples said they are committed to an open and transparent process and both congregations will have input on the decision making, the release stated.
Fairmount Temple and TTTI are strong congregations that have forged a similar path and are aligned with their visions for the future and they are vibrant and time-honored, with a deep-rooted history and commitment to the Northeast Ohio Jewish community and the Reform movement, the release stated. They have existing affiliations such as the operation of the Mayfield Jewish Cemetery, and select joint youth and teen programs. Because of this, congregation leaders come together regularly to remain aligned and identify additional ways to partner, according to the release.
Faimount Temple president Michele Krantz and TTTI president Michael Frayman, president said in the release this is a special opportunity to explore innovative changes to enhance the presence of both institutions. They said Fairmount Temple and TTTI remain dedicated to forging a path of thoughtful and strategic discovery that sets the highest standard for Reform Jewish life in Cleveland and beyond.
This is a developing story.