A Fairview Park man pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging regarding incidents in Fairview Park.
Michael Freshwater, 31, was indicted July 29 with two counts of vandalism, three counts of ethnic intimidation and one count of criminal damaging after his July 1 arrest.
Freschwater agreed to the plea arrangement Nov. 1.
According to a news release from Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Freshwater spray-painted racist sayings on a building near Lorain Road and West 219th Street on June 12.
On July 1, Freshwater approached Colors+Counseling near Lorain Road and Fairview Parkway in Fairview Park, which had an LGBTO+ flag and a Black Lives Matter flag hanging in the windows. Freshwater, threw a brick through the window, targeting the Black Lives Matter flag, spray-painted racist sayings, and then fled the scene,” the release stated.
The business closed for several hours as a result.
The Fairview Park Police Department linked Freshwater to both crimes through surveillance footage, according to the release, and executed a search warrant on his home, in which they recovered “the exact outfit worn with matching spray paint on it,” according to the release.
O’Malley made a statement Nov. 1 regarding his commitment to such prosecutions.
“There is no place in our society for hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community,” he said. “We will always defend those who endure ethnic intimidation and this type of despicable behavior will not be tolerated.”
Sentencing is set for Nov. 30 before Judge Sherrie Miday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.