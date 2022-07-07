Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood named Rabbi Gabe Falk its new assistant rabbi as of July 7.
Falk joined the synagogue as its rabbinic intern in 2019 and was the first intern under Rabbi Binyamin Blau’s mentorship, according to an email sent to the synagogue community.
Before beginning Semicha, Falk spent two years learning at Yeshivat Har Etzion and then received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and economics from Columbia University in New York City. After graduation, he worked for three years as a financial services consultant before deciding to join the rabbinate. During that time, he founded a still-operating grassroots Jewish community for young professionals on the upper west side of Manhattan in New York City called UWS Jews. He is currently completing a Master of Arts degree in Jewish history at the Bernard Revel Graduate School for Jewish Studies and is a Wexner Graduate Fellow.
“We have already benefited from his shiurim, talks and leadership and now we will have the pleasure of doing so on a regular basis,” the email said, which was signed by Blau, Executive Director Sarah Ehrenreich and board president Pinchas Mikhil. “We look forward to the many ways that Rabbi Falk will enhance our flourishing community, particularly among our growing number of new and young families.”
Falk lives in University Heights with his wife, Debra, and their three children, Meital, Elisha and Betzalel.
Green Road Synagogue is at 2437 South Green Road.
This is a developing story.