Speak to policy analysts or policy makers about the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and you’ll frequently encounter a series of truisms. For example, that Jordan is both a friend of the West and a vital, respected component of the Arab world at the same time. Or that Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel in 1994 has helped save the region from an all-out war in the face of global Islamist terrorism and Iranian expansionism. Or that the overthrow of the ruling family – in situ since the early part of the 20th century, thanks to its alliance with the British Empire – would be a catastrophe for the country and for the cause of moderation in the region, with immediate shattering effects in the West Bank to boot.