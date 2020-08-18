Orange City Schools resumed in-person athletics on Aug. 17 despite the district’s July 30 announcement sports and extracurricular activities would be suspended.
“Likewise, we had put a hold on the Orange Community Education and Recreation Lions Club and extended care childcare,” Orange City Schools Superintendent Lynn Campbell said in an Aug. 12 letter to families. “In the days since then, there have been numerous requests for reconsideration of these decisions.”
Campbell noted Orange Community Education and Recreation and sports workouts continued for most of the summer. More than 200 student-athletes participated in summer sports workouts and more than 400 participants cycled through Orange Community Education and Recreation summer camp programming.
The superintendent said both had zero COVID-19 incidents.
“Many students and families have expressed the need for these programs,” Campbell said of sports and extracurricular activities. “Unlike schooling, which consists of a couple of thousand students and hundreds of adults interacting within the confines of classrooms and hallways, these activities will consist of a small subset of participants, with the bulk of time spent outside, a much less likely place for transmission of COVID-19.”
He noted childcare cannot be delivered virtually, and said many families in the district depend on Orange Community Education and Recreation to get back to work, especially with school being fully remote.
Campbell said Orange schools consulted with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health prior to making the decision.
“It is important that we stress that participation in sports and related extracurricular activities is voluntary,” Campbell said. “Students are not to be pressured to participate, and no negative consequences should befall them if they choose to not participate. In the event a shutdown is ordered, I am hopeful that these programs can continue remotely, keeping our kids engaged and Lion strong.”