Stephanie FallCreek, president and CEO of Fairhill Partners, announced her intent to retire at the end of the year, according to a May 12 news release from the company.
The leadership transition process will span the next eight months, the release said. FallCreek has been with the company for 30 years, starting in 1992. The company’s board of directors will oversee the process to choose her successor, including a national CEO search. It has already developed a job description and is working on a transition plan with FallCreek’s assistance, the release said.
“I am grateful for the impact we have had promoting successful aging and organizational collaboration, working with hundreds of outstanding people, groups, and partners to advance opportunities for older adults, their lay and professional caregivers, and others who serve them,” FallCreek said in the release.
Frederick W. Clarke, board chairman, said the staff, board and company partners feel “privileged” to have worked with FallCreek and are “enormously grateful to her for her countless contributions to our organization and the Greater Cleveland community.”
“Stephanie announced her decision to retire to the board of directors early, giving us plenty of time to prepare the organization for her departure,” Clarke said in the release. “We are thrilled to be working with a unified board and staff committee to lead this exciting transition process.”
During her tenure, she led the effort to preserve and restore the company’s campus, which was established in 1930 as the U.S. Marine Hospital, and later as the Cleveland Mental Health Center, which closed in 1983. It became a Cleveland Historic Landmark in 1995. Now, the social purpose real estate campus includes 55 organizational partners, and dozens of grassroots and other community organizations. She also increased the availability of a range of social, supportive and advocacy services through the campus that has contributed to the development and stabilization of the surrounding neighborhoods, the release said.
Since her arrival, the organization has served more than 3,000 people annually - connecting people to opportunities for lifelong learning, intergenerational relationship and successful aging.
Fairhill Partners is a nonprofit organization at 12200 Fairhill Road in Cleveland.