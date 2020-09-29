State Rep. Phil Robinson of Solon was walking and canvassing neighborhoods in District 6 Sept. 26 when he was notified by volunteers of a digital ad he should probably check out.
The digital ad in question was one sponsored by the Ohio Republican Party with the Facebook description, “Sued for failure to pay thousands of dollars, Phil Robinson’s record of fiscal mismanagement is fiscal irresponsibility.”
The ad, that started running on Facebook Sept. 25, according to the ad’s stats on Facebook, took users to a 1999 Cleveland Municipal Court case filed against a “Phil Robinson.”
“(The ad) was accusing me of owing money or being sued – something along those effects – and a court case,” Robinson told the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 29. “I asked (the volunteers) to give me a vibe of what they saw, and then they said the year ‘1999.’ ... I said, ‘I had just barely graduated high school at that point. There’s no way I’d have a credit card, I’d have any of this information, I wasn’t going to court. That’s not me. They have the wrong Phil Robinson.’”
Robinson and his team quickly gathered facts to prove the video inaccurate – including his 1999 graduation from Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills – and wrote a news release on Twitter, urging the Ohio Republican Party remove the video and apologize, Robinson said.
In the press release, Robinson said the Ohio Republican Party referred to a different Ohio-resident Phil Robinson and that the opposing party is “spreading false information about Rep. Robinson in an attempt to mislead voters.”
The ad was removed Sept. 27, according to the Facebook stats.
Evan Machan, communications director for the Ohio Republican Party, said the incorrect ad was created by an outside firm.
“We utilized an outside firm to conduct research for our legislative campaigns,” Machan said in an emailed statement to the CJN on Sept. 29. “During this process, the outside firm incorrectly identified Rep. Robinson as another person, which led to this error. Upon finding this out, we directed our digital vendor to immediately take down the ads.”
Robinson, who’s seeking re-election in District 6 in the November election against Republican Shay Hawkins, views the ad as something more than a false attack on his finances.
“Not only was it a defamation of character, but it’s also just terrible in these times of COVID-19,” Robinson said. “Many people are hurting, including people in my own district. ... If you aren’t able to fact check and look at your own information that you receive – meaning my opponent and his party – and on something as basic as this, how can he be trusted with a $69 billion state budget, where the detail and knowing what’s happening and understanding the facts are critical to doing your job?”
From the voter responses he’s seen recently, he doesn’t believe the false digital ad has played a significant impact in his campaign. The ad, as well as mail advertisements incorrectly detailing Robinson’s political beliefs he claims the Ohio Republican Party has been sending out, has only inspired him and his team to work harder in the few weeks before Election Day.
“This definitely motivated me to work twice as hard to make sure people know our records, see what we’ve done, let them know that we believe it’s the community that chooses folks who want to move forward, lift everybody up, bring people together and not tear people down in order to try to score cheap political points,” Robinson said.