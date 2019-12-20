Families gathered Dec. 15 at Home Depot in Bainbridge Township for a “Pre-Hanukkah Menorah Workshop” hosted by Twinsburg Chabad.
“We’ve done other Chanukah events, but this was the first one we did in Home Depot,” said Rabbi Mendy Greenberg of Chabad Jewish Center in Twinsburg. “It was really, really nice.”
At the event, children were encouraged to build and paint their own menorahs.
“We gave out close to 60 menorah kits; that was the amount of kids that participated with parents and grandparents,” Greenberg said. “We totally ran out of kits, actually.”
Children gather for story time at the menorah workshop.
Lizzy Hauskens, front from left, and Ayla Wolf; back, Pearl Hauskens,
Helen Wolf, Eden Wolf and Jacob Wolf gather for story time at the menorah workshop.
Mussie Greenberg reads to children from a storybook.
Menorahs made at the Pre-Hanukkah Menorah Workshop hosted by Twinsburg Chabad at Home Depot in Bainbridge Township.
Latkes are served in the lumber aisle.
Attendees guess how many chocolate gelt coins fill a glass jar.
Sarah German assists her son, Oscar, in making a menorah.
Greenberg said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.
“We didn’t think that in Bainbridge we would have so many kids, necessarily,” Greenberg explained.
Families from outside the Greater Cleveland area also stopped by the event.
“We had Jewish families that came from Stow,” Greenberg said. “People that ... don’t really have easy access to any temple ... close by, they came to participate. That was very nice.”