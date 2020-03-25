For Izzy Wilson, the bat mitzvah went on – it’s the party that will wait.
For Sophia Makofsky, family came into town, but it was postponed until July.
Both girls, 13, were preparing to become bat mitzvah on March 14, just as Ohio was ramping up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Izzy at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Sophia at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, both in Beachwood.
While Izzy’s family decided to go ahead with a livestreamed event with a few family members spread out in the 776-seat sanctuary – and family members performing aliyahs through FaceTime – for Sophia, the decision to wait made more sense.
“We went from having almost 30 families to having 10 family members come,” said Hope Makofsky, Sophia’s mother. “At that point, it wasn’t special for her anymore. And The Temple was wonderful. They were still willing to move forward with us.”
Hope Makofsky’s mother, sister and her sister’s wife came in from New York two days before the bat mitzvah, but, “We made the decision the day before to postpone,” Hope Makofsky said.
“I really felt discouraged,” said Sophia, a Solon Middle School seventh grader. “I thought it would be better.”
It turned out to be a low-key weekend for the family. Sophia said she was glad to be able to spend time with family – they still had brunch on Saturday and played board games that night.
“We just made the best of it,” Hope Makofsky said.
Aliza Falk, the mother of Izzy, said she went through a similar decision-making process as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine placed limitations on gatherings. She was also in consultation with her brother, a pulmonologist in Los Angeles, who was expected as a guest.
“We worried there was this buffet spread out and everyone’s touching the utensils,” said the Moreland Hills resident, adding, “It just didn’t feel very Jewish, or just (right for) humanity. It didn’t feel right.”
On March 11, she and her husband Michael made the decision.
“By the time we actually canceled it that Wednesday, it was almost a relief,” she said.
Not for Izzy, a seventh grader at Brady Middle School.
“I was upset about it at first,” she said. “It was OK, a little awkward during the sermon with the roomful of like three people, but it was OK.”
Falk was proud of Izzy’s performance and called it a highlight of the day.
“Just seeing Izzy do so remarkably well and kind of her resilience,” was a highlight for Falk, she said. “She really didn’t cry or get down. She just did beautifully.”
Izzy gave her d’var Torah to the 12 people in the room, and to family and friends watching by livestream.
“My Torah portion was about something called the Tabernacle,” she said. “My speech was kind of about (how) people should take more of themselves back into the world with them.”