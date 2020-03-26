According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is far more lethal to older adults, which is why senior living centers across the state aren’t allowing visitors.
This doesn’t mean Alice Schubach and Jeff Simon can’t see their loved ones residing in assisted living facilities – it just means they had to get creative.
The sudden change in visitation started when Alice Schubach went to visit her husband of 56 years who has dementia, Robert, at Windsor Heights, an assisted living and memory care facility in Beachwood. Instead of going in like normal, the director stopped her at the front door to take her temperature and interview her.
The next day, the director informed Schubach, 77, the facility was limiting guests to one per day.
The day after, she was running errands and going to see her husband, like she tried to do almost every day.
“I got a call on my cell phone that there was no more visitation at all,” said Schubach, a Lyndhurst resident who attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. “That really came down as an order from whatever government agency and wasn’t their decision – they were doing as they were told.”
She went two days without seeing her husband’s face. Then, she received a text from Windsor Heights’ activities director Merry Petroski asking if she would like to video call her husband.
“I was really getting depressed thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’” Schubach said. “And then Merry texted me, and of course I got in touch with her, and we worked it out. He saw my face on the phone, and he got kind of excited, saying, ‘This is wonderful, this is wonderful.’”
Since the first call March 16, Schubach and her husband have FaceTimed almost every day for 10 to 15 minutes, thanks to Petroski holding up her telephone for 86-year-old Robert.
She’s watched Robert eat his meals, say what’s on his mind and live as he usually does – a huge relief to Alice Schubach, unable to visit.
“It’s just like normal,” she said. “I’m thankful to the people at Windsor Heights, especially Merry.”
Jeff Simon boarded the last plane out of Manila, Philippines, to Cleveland, to see his grandmother, Shirley Goldberg.
To Simon, 44, who works as a professional magician in Manila, it was of utmost importance he see his grandmother, who he hadn’t seen since her 90th birthday three years ago.
“My mom was a single mom and my grandmother helped raise me,” said Simon, who’s staying with his mother, Laura Champa, in Lakewood. “We’ve always been very close.”
But he knew boarding the plane that he wouldn’t be able to embrace Goldberg, who resides in Wiggins Place, an assisted living community on the Menorah Park campus in Beachwood.
“With everything going on, I just got worried if something were to happen to her,” Simon said. “I always think, this could be like my last chance to see her if something were to get worse. My mom told me my grandma wasn’t allowed visitors or to go outside, and that’s another reason I hurried and booked the plane ticket.”
He came up with the idea that if Goldberg couldn’t come outside, he would have to get as close as he could to her.
On March 19, Champa called Goldberg to see if she would be in her room so Simon could surprise her from outside her second-story window. Goldberg told her she would be going to a friend’s room on the first floor, so Champa called the facility’s security to have Goldberg look out her friend’s window.
Outside the window was Simon with a handmade sign.
“She started bawling and it took her a minute to really realize that I was there,” Simon said. “She just froze and stood there. She was crying and laughing at the same time, and when I put my hand up to the window, we did like a virtual hug. For 20 minutes, we just looked at each other through the window.”
They parted ways after those 20 minutes, and then Simon called Goldberg to talk. They’ve spoken on the phone every day since his return.
For Goldberg – a hyper-active 93-year-old whom Simon said jokingly referred to her inability to leave Wiggins Place as being in “jail”– seeing her grandson was a much needed ray of sunshine.
“She absolutely loved it,” Simon said. “She said it made her whole day.”
With no flights back to Manila and Simon enjoying time with his family, he has plans to return to that Wiggins Place window – this time with his magic to provide entertainment for his grandmother and her friends.
For some, however, no-visitation rules change everything. Beachwood resident Anita Gray’s ex-husband and father of her two daughters, Al Gray, is receiving hospice care in his unit at Stone Gardens, also at Menorah Park. With the new rules, the family can’t visit him and doesn’t have the same window opportunities as those residing on lower floors.
Anita Gray said the situation is painful, but they have to “suck it up as a family” for the good of all.
“There are people that have to make sacrifices that they don’t want to make for the greater good,” she said. “That’s the moment that we are in right now. Everybody is making a sacrifice – or at least should be.”
Amanda Koehn, CJPC Lifestyles Magazine Editor, contributed to this report.