Families who use EdChoice vouchers to fund their children’s Jewish school education received some boosts in the Ohio state budget that Gov. Mike DeWine signed July 1 – among them an increase in the amount of their tuition vouchers.
Rabbi Yitz Frank, executive director of Agudath Israel of Ohio, which represents Orthodox day schools and Orthodox families, told the Cleveland Jewish News that’s the most salient change.
“A lot of these provisions were things that I’ve been working on for a long time – talking to a lot of people, and a lot of people got something what they wanted,” Frank said.
For the past six years, families had received scholarships of $4,650 for children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade and $6,000 for high school students. The new budget raises those levels to $5,000 and $7,500 starting in the 2021-22 school year.
That’s helpful to families whose incomes are above 200% of the poverty level and are expected to make up the difference between the voucher amount and the tuition amount of the schools they attend.
It’s also of help to day schools, Frank said, which will need to raise fewer dollars in scholarships to support those students whose families are below 200% of the federal poverty level, because the schools are not allowed to ask those families for additional funds.
Still, “It’s not going to be a dollar-for-dollar benefit,” Frank said.
For the first time in Ohio, siblings of students who are already using EdChoice vouchers will automatically qualify under the program, Frank said, and families with foster children will also be automatically eligible for the vouchers.
There’s one other provision of the budget that will help families whose incomes are below 300% of the federal poverty level – regardless of where their children go to school. Using federal emergency funds, Ohio is creating education savings account of $500 for 100,000 students this year and 150,000 students next year.
In addition, a key change that public schools had pressed for was to change the structure of funding for EdChoice. Now, for the first time, funding for vouchers will come directly from the state budget rather than from individual school districts.
“Now the state is picking up the full cost of all the scholarships (and) charter schools,” Frank said. “So that’s really, I mean, something we wanted for a long time, and certainly something that a lot of the public school associations have been asking for as well.”