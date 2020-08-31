A family of four was found dead inside its Shaker Heights home in the 18000 block of South Woodland Road the afternoon of Aug. 30.
Shaker Heights police responded to a request to make a welfare check at 2:20 p.m. and found Regina Tobin, 58; John Tobin, 57, and their children, Natalie and Graham Tobin, both 15, dead inside the home. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide and there are no additional suspects, a news release from Shaker Heights police said.
Identifying himself as John Tobin’s father in a dispatch call, Phil Tobin said he received an email from his son suggesting something “might be sort of dangerous.”
He read the email from John Tobin, dated that morning: “Dear mom and dad, when you get this, please call Shaker police. ... address is 18100 South Woodland. The key was under the front mat. It is safe for them to enter, they will know what to do. No words can assuage the pain I’ve caused you. Know that it was from love, forgive me, I love you. Know that we are together forever.”
Phil Tobin said, “It sounds like he’s committed suicide,” asking Shaker Heights police to do a welfare check. He also told the dispatcher his son is “quite depressed,” and that depression ran in the family – “although he is not being treated for it.” He also said John had lost his job, his wife is recovering from cancer and their dog just died. In the call, he said he didn’t know if Regina and the children were in town, as they often went to Chicago.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office later released the names and ages of the deceased, and that Regina, Natalie and Graham Tobin died in suspected homicides. A suspected cause of death for John Tobin was not reported, media outlets reported.
There were no signs of forced entry at the house.
Graham Tobin was a freshman at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills and Natalie Tobin was a freshman at Laurel School in Shaker Heights.
“We are devastated by this tragic news,” said Kathy Kenny, head of school at Gilmour Academy, in a statement. “Graham was a member of our incoming freshman class and expressed so much positive anticipation during last week’s freshman orientation. Our prayers are with the entire extended Tobin family.”
Gilmour Academy planned a prayer service for the freshman class at 3 p.m. Aug. 31, at gilmour.org/live.
This is a developing story.