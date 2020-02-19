Family fun at JNF Tu BiShvat celebration

Parents and their children enjoyed “Cleveland 2020 Tu BiShvat Community Celebration” Feb. 17 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
The Jewish National Fund event at Stonehill Auditorium allowed children to plant a tree and create arts and crafts. Youngsters ran around sporting body art, posed with Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, learned an Israeli dance and enjoyed story time.
A Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream station allowed attendees to make sundaes, which they inhaled while having their faces painted and posing for caricatures.
Volunteers at the event help kids decorate their pots.