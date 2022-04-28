The Family Kindness Festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 1 at Beachwood High School at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. The free, family event for children ages 5 to 13 years who must be accompanied by an adult is presented by Senders Pediatrics and the city of Beachwood.
The event is designed to inspire students and their parents to see that no act of kindness is too small and that individual acts of kindness add up and can have a big and meaningful impact on friends, classmates and communities, according to a news release.
Among the booths will be crafts for a cause, exchange ideas, Wigs for Kids, opportunities to meet local organizations, Wizbang Circus School, music, entertainment and refreshments.
“We’re living in a world where childhood anxiety, stress, teen aggression, and cyberbullying are at an all-time high,” Dr. Shelly Senders said in the release. “Promoting and spreading kindness in our schools and communities can go a long way towards mitigating the angst, anger and aggression to which students are exposed on a daily basis. In addition, there has been a plethora of research showing that children who learn to be kind, generous and purposeful, have less stress, feel more happiness, and create more meaningful connections with others throughout their lives. Our goal for this event is to shine a light on those children who are already adding more kindness to this world, to demonstrate that being kind can actually be fun and to remind and reinforce to everyone that performing acts of kindness can be contagious and create a positive ripple effect throughout the world.” Senders added.
Family Kindness Festival is a project of the Senders Pediatrics Health Initiative, a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.
“Beachwood City Schools’ mission, ‘to develop intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience,’ aligns seamlessly with the Family Kindness Festival. We are excited to host the community for this important event and proud to feature the acts of kindness in which our students are engaged daily,” Beachwood Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said in the release.
For more information, contact Joan Morgenstern at jmorgenstern@senderspediatrics.com or 216-230-2153.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.