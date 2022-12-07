Two adults and eight children escaped harm after fire broke out at a two-family house in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 in the 4400 block of Groveland Avenue in University Heights.
Fire Chief Robert D. Perko III said in a news release that the fire was reported at 3:03 a.m. The basement was involved, according to Perko.
All University Heights firefighters responded to the fire. Mutual aid came from Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, South Euclid, Beachwood and Lyndhurst after a second alarm was called in.
“One handline ultimately brought the fire under control” at 3:26 a.m., Perko wrote.
The home had working smoke detectors.
“This fire appeared to start in the area of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit in the basement and extended horizontally across the floor joists and vertically up the laundry chute,” Perko wrote in the release. “The cause of the fire is accidental.”
Perko said the occupants of the house were aided by neighbors.