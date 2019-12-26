Sandusky-based Fancy Me Boutique opened Dec. 21 at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Located next to Center Circle, the boutique specializes in curated fashion pieces along with gifts, accessories and home goods. The boutique chain was created and is operated by the Patterson family, consisting of Amber and Spencer Patterson, and their four children.
“The Patterson family truly exemplifies a wonderfully run, local business that we are so thrilled to have at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications at Stark Enterprises, said in a news release.
Fancy Me Boutique is at 189 Crocker Park Blvd. in Westlake. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Crocker Park is a mixed-use development by Stark Enterprises of Cleveland.