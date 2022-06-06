B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will celebrate Cantor Aaron Shifman and his 24-year tenure with a Gala Cantorial Concert at 7 p.m. June 12, featuring Cantors Netanel Hershtik, Yaakov Lemmer and Alberto Mizrahi joining Shifman, accompanist Eric Freeman and the B’nai Jeshurun band.
“Cantor Shifman came to us as a young cantor,” Michael Linden, a B’nai Jeshurun past president, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 27. “He has been taught by his father who was a cantor, Baruch Shifman, and his uncle, Yehuda Shifman, who had been our cantor many years ago. So he followed his uncle’s footsteps and became cantor of B’nai Jeshurun.”
Linden is serving as a co-chair of the cantor’s farewell events, alongside Robert Zelwin.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Shifman joined B’nai Jeshurun in 1998. Prior to arriving at B’nai Jeshurun, he worked for 10 years in Florida at Beth Kodesh Synagogue in South Miami, Temple Emanu-El of Greater Miami and Congregation Beth Shalom of Coconut Creek.
“The way he interprets the prayers and the way he sings really brings a special feeling to our religious services,” said Linden, a resident of Beachwood. “He also encourages the congregation to sing with him and the congregation likes that as well.”
The cantor is loved by the congregation and often called a mensch by congregants, Linden said.
Shifman also taught an adult bat mitzvah class every other year, completing a total of 12 classes over his 24-year tenure. During his tenure, the congregation also had a music series that continued and adapted even through the COVID-19 pandemic. Shifman told the CJN there were more than 35 concerts across genres, including classical cantorial, Latino, Yiddish specialists, klezmer and contemporary.
“That’s also been a staple of the time that I’ve been here to have a successful run with a music series,” Shifman said. “Other than that, it’s been a very rewarding career here working with all age groups, doing early education, adult education, just being able to be a part of people’s fabric and the highs and lows.”
With the Gala Cantorial Concert, Shifman said he wants to go back to his roots as a cantor with traditional training by bringing in premier cantors in North America and the world – creating nostalgia for people, but still a concert those of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy.
“These cantors are very versatile and they sing not just in classical cantorial music, they do Broadway, they do aria, they do Latino, they do all manners of music,” he said. “A very, very talented group of cantors. Plus, I’m going to have a band that we use during the course of the year to enhance some of the songs.”
Hershtik was born in London and began singing as a child, appearing regularly as a soloist in the Jerusalem Great Synagogue with his father, Naftali Hershtik. He toured with his father, at the age of 7 throughout Australia, America and Europe. Since 2005, he has served as chief cantor of The Hampton Synagogue in New York under the leadership of Rabbi Marc Schneier.
Lemmer was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He began his singing career as the star soloist of the Young Israel of Bethel Choir. He serves as chief cantor of Lincoln Square Synagogue in New York City.
Mizrahi, a Greek-born tenor, is one of the world’s leading interpreters of Jewish music and hazzan emeritus of the Anshe Emet Synagogue in Chicago.
Freeman is from Philadelphia and serves as associate director of his alma mater, Yeshiva University’s Belz School of Jewish Music. He is the musical director for the choir of K’hal Adath Jeshurun (Breuer’s) in Washington Heights, N.Y., conductor of the Jesse Aronson Memorial Choir at Congregation Beth Sholom in Lawrence, N.Y., and executive vice president of the Cantorial Council of America.
The band for the concert includes leader Mark Freiman, violinist Steven Greenman, Dave Kasper on the saxophone, Douglas Droste on the trumpet, Mell Csicsila on the drums and Jeremey Poparad on guitar.
Nearing the end of his tenure, Shifman thanked the congregation for allowing him to serve as cantor. He looks to enjoy some free time and go into consulting in the future.
“What’s going to be next is I’m going to, first and foremost – for the first time in 35 years – just have a little down time,” he said. “I’ve always gone from one synagogue to another, one congregation to another. So just a little bit of down time just to catch my breath, put things into perspective, enjoy the life that has been truly a blessing, and beyond that I am going to be doing consultant work.”
