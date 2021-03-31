Menorah Park COO Richard Schwalberg was bestowed a medal and certificate of appreciation from the FBI Miami Citizens Academy Alumni Association in Miami after he provided key services during an FBI active crime scene in Florida.
While Schwalberg was on vacation in Florida, two FBI agents were killed and three were injured while serving a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Fla., according to a news release. A National Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association member, Schwalberg was contacted about the incident to which he offered his assistance.
The home and surrounding area following the incident became an active crime scene with a command center for five days, and law enforcement was expected to remain on site. Under his leadership, Schwalberg and volunteers arranged support services for law enforcement members and family members of the killed agents, such as coordinating meals made available three times a day.
“During tragic situations, it’s especially meaningful when people and organizations are willing to step up and help without hesitation,” Schwalberg said in the release. “Miami Jewish Health CEO Jeff Freimark, Board Member Ron Book and State Senator Lauren Book worked alongside me to make all of this happen.”
To honor the slain agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, many area eateries came together to provide meals.
Along with the medal and certificate, Schwalberg also received a note from Larry Feldman, president of FBI Miami CAAA, that read, “As I am very proud of you and your core beliefs, please accept this medallion for the positive changes you brought to your community and ours as you demonstrated kindness, compassion, leadership, authority and accountability.”