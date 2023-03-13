The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an advisory urging travelers to be vigilant of their surroundings and use caution when traveling for spring break, especially if leaving the country. They warn of increased dangers for international travelers that include crime, theft, fraud and kidnapping.
It advises when planning a trip, travelers should check travel advisories issued for their destinations. The travel advisory system was designed to give U.S. citizens timely, clear and reliable information regarding security threats abroad.
“Warning the public about unsuspected dangers are just one way the FBI works to protect the American people,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen said in a news release. “Whether you are a family looking for a carefree vacation or a college student eagerly awaiting time off from school, know that the risks are there. And, when we let our guard down because we are either rushing to catch a flight, visiting places of interest, or relaxing at a bar, by the pool or a beach, we could become easy targets to criminals.”
Find travel advisories for multiple countries, visit bit.ly/2wb2WDx.
To protect yourself from virtual kidnapping or ransom scams and more information, visit fbi.gov.