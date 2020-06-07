Two men from Erie, Pa., were arrested June 5 on charges of engaging and conspiring to engage in interstate travel with a firearm with the intent to use fire to participate in civil unrest and riot, use of fire to commit a felony, and rioting.
Brandon Michael Althof Long, 23, and Devon Bryce Poland, 22, were arrested in Erie on June 5 at about 6 a.m.
“Last Saturday, just six days before today’s arrests, these individuals discussed, planned, traveled to our city with the explicit intent to destroy and incite violence,” Eric Smith, FBI special agent in charge, said at a June 5 press conference at the Cleveland Division of the FBI. “These two were detained by members of Cleveland Police Department in downtown Cleveland during restricted curfew hours. Their vehicle was searched. Items found in the vehicle included a firearm, numerous rounds of ammunition, fire gel and a hammer, among other items.”
Law enforcement agents received a search warrant for two iPhones and Facebook messages between the two Erie men, Smith said.
“None of the messages exchanged between Mr. Poland and Mr. Long mentioned how their travel to Cleveland was to memorialize and honor the memory of George Floyd,” Smith said. “Quite the opposite. The solel aim was to fan the literal flames of rioters because, and I quote from their messages, ‘it’s a once in a lifetime thing.’”
Smith said the two arrests mark “just the beginning of our combined law enforcement effort to identify, locate and apprehend those who took advantage of and exploited a peaceful protest for their own personal but very short-term gain. … We will review every photo, every video and review every violent posting uploaded to social media.”
He said more research was needed to determine “if there was a greater group at work here. But right now, we believe the two individuals conspired to travel here just between the two of them.”
A news release said the two discussed going to Cleveland rather than Pittsburgh. At about 11:55 p.m. on May 30, the defendants were spotted by Cleveland police in a vehicle entering an alley at East 8th Street and Huron Avenue.
“Both Long and Poland were searched as well as their vehicle,” the release stated. “Found inside the vehicle was a pistol, 17 rounds of ammunition, a hammer, a BB gun resembling a pistol, a red plastic bottle of liquid fire starter, two Apple iPhones, and a bottle of liquor believed to have been looted from a store earlier in the day and other objects.”
U.S. ATTORNEY SPEAKS
Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said, “The charges range from transporting a firearm or incendiary device, furtherance of civil disorder, and conspiracy to use fire or an explosion in furtherance of a federal felony.
“I did want to point out, Mr. Althof and Mr. Long, in short, they were not from here. They arrived with weapons and ingredients for an incendiary device. They purposely inserted themselves into a constitutionally protected protest with a design exploited for their own purposes. And then they were later found in the midst of unprecedented rioting and looting in the streets of our city.
"So, let me get out in front of any questions as to whether there were out-of-state agitators who hijacked last weekend’s peaceful protests for their own devices. The answer is undoubtedly yes and that is demonstrated with respect to today’s arrests.”
“We are working on numerous additional investigations,” Herdman said. “These are all associated with those riots, not with the peaceful protests. We are pursuing a number of potential federal charges involving a series of individuals who are responsible for the destruction of our downtown.”
Herdman put out a warning to those in Cleveland, Toledo, Akron “or anywhere else in this district, last weekend, if you burnt a car, if you broke into a store, if you beat somebody up, then we are going to find you and we are going to hold you accountable for federal charges as appropriate.”
Herdman also said he will also hold police accountable under the 2014 U.S. consent decree.
“Accountability is a huge part of that process,” he said. “And we intend to engage productively, as we always do, with the city on the events of last weekend. … If there was behavior amongst police officers that departed from our own very high standards, or there was a violation of any law, then you better believe they will be held accountable for that as well.
“The voices of the protesters and demonstrators from last Saturday and at several marches throughout this week, it echoes in our ears, but it also echoes in our hearts,” Herdman said. “I hear you. We all hear you, and I believe we are all seeking the same thing: accountability, justice and future days and nights that are free from fear, anxiety and victimization.”
ARRESTS REGARDING PROGRESSIVE FIELD
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the arrest of five people June 5 who “were attempting to break into Progressive Field in the early morning hours that had … fire starter, extinguishers, signs that said they were here to protest, and they were not from the city of Cleveland nor from Cuyahoga County.”
He said police arrested the people for curfew violation in the early morning hours of June 5 at Progressive Field. When police arrived at the vehicle parked a couple blocks away from Progressive Field, they saw the fire starter and fire extinguishers from outside of the vehicle.
They received a warrant to search the vehicle as well.
“As far as we know, they live in Ohio but they’re not from Cuyahoga County,” he said of the five people arrested. “We have a task force assembled now that’s taking a look at all these arrests inside and outside the city and trying to piece these things together. … to get a better picture of exactly what transpired on Saturday.”
“It was plain; it was clear,” he said. “I had people call me to say they saw all the out-of-state license plates, the out-of-town county plates. ... But work is just starting. There’s still a lot of folks out there who came here with the intent to tear down our city. And we’re not going to let that happen. … This is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Williams said there are “a couple open investigations on allegations against officers for their protest activity,” he said, adding that no officers have been placed on leave. “They vary from our folks not doing what they are supposed to do to using force when they shouldn’t have used force.”
HEARING FOR DEFENDANTS
Long and Poland had a virtual hearing on June 5 in U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo’s courtroom in Erie.
The case is being investigated by the Cleveland Division of the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Duncan Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Riedl.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Sheriff David G. Schilling Jr. thanked those involved in the effort and stated their commitment and sympathy for the protesters’ message.