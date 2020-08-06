The FBI searched the offices of Optima Management Group in One Cleveland Center in downtown Cleveland on Aug. 4 and executed search warrants at an office in Miami.
Optima is a conglomerate of companies partly operated by Chabad donors Mordechai “Motti” Korf and Uriel Laber. Both are Jewish philanthropists who in 2019 were named in a lawsuit accusing them of helping oligarchs launder money from a Ukrainian bank.
Optima bought several buildings under the leadership of executive Chaim Schochet, whose brother-in-law Korf, is a co-founder of the company. In the decade since, the company’s presence in Northeast Ohio has become smaller.
Special Agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg of the FBI’s Cleveland office confirmed both searches.
“I can confirm since we were spotted at both locations yesterday, one in Cleveland, one in Miami, with law enforcement activity at both of those locations,” Anderson-Gregg told the CJN Aug. 5. “Everything’s under court seals, so I can’t provide any details. I can just say no one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.”