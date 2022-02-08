The FBI is encouraging people to report hate crimes.
In a Feb. 3 news release, the FBI noted that it launched a national campaign with billboards, ads and radio spots that seek to build awareness around how to report a hate crime to the FBI. The ads were made in dozens of languages and customized to local communities.
Building trust within those communities so individuals feel comfortable reporting is the second – and far harder— part of the task, the release stated.
“It’s something we work on every day,” Special Agent Kyle Biebesheimer, one of the hate crimes coordinators in the FBI San Francisco field office, said in the release. “Trying to identify those communities where we can make a difference. Reach out to those communities. Build trust with those communities.”
The FBI defines a hate crime as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.
The 2020 hate crime statistics showed 8,052 single-bias incidents involving 11,126 victims. These numbers are the highest since 2008 and showed an increase in crimes targeting Black, Asian and Jewish individuals.
It is also highly likely that these numbers represent an incomplete count, in part because law enforcement agencies are encouraged to report these numbers but are not required to do so, and also because many victims never come forward.
FBI agents and community outreach specialists work every day to address the barriers that prevent people from reporting hate crimes, the release stated. Investigators and victim specialists say those barriers can include mistrust of law enforcement, worry about immigration status, not knowing how to report, and not believing the report will be treated seriously.
The release referred to work the San Francisco field office did in concert with Russell Jeung, a sociology professor at San Francisco State University and one of the founders of Stop AAPI Hate. Stop AAPI Hate was launched in March 2020 to track and respond to the steep increase in racist incidents directed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many communities don’t always feel comfortable coming forward to law enforcement. That’s a big problem for us,” Biebesheimer said in the release. “As investigators, we can’t do anything about the crimes we don’t know about. We have to get better.”
That commitment was echoed by FBI Supervisory Special Agent Daudshah Andish, the program coordinator for the civil rights division in San Francisco.
“Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim, but they also threaten and intimidate the entire community,” Andish said in the release. “Everybody should be able to get out of their houses, enjoy the public spaces, and go about their business without any fear of violence or retribution.”