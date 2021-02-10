The Cleveland FBI has put out a warning to people to be aware of online romance scams.
In the year 2020, reported losses totaled $605 million, up from $475 million in 2019. Losses have increased each year, said Vicki Anderson-Gregg, special agent for the Cleveland FBI.
“Just more people are going to online dating and scammers are taking advantage,” Anderson-Gregg told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 9. “The thing is about romance scams. Very seldom are we able to get that money back because a lot of times it’s overseas, but what we’re trying to do is get the word out … the best thing is to prevent it from happening in the first place.”
Anderson-Gregg advised people to be “very cautious when they’re doing any kind of online dating and to really question things before you provide anybody money when it comes to any online romance.”
The FBI’s Feb. 9 new release warns, “The criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do. They spend hours honing their skills and sometimes keep journals on their victims to better understand how to manipulate and exploit them. The scammers often watch social media accounts or glean information from an online dating profile.”
The FBI takes complaints regarding online fraud, including romance scams, at ic3.gov. For a complete list of tips, visit cjn.org.