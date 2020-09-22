Tibor’s Kosher Meats, one house in University Heights and two in Beachwood are being raided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and federal law enforcement under federal search warrants.
One of the houses being searched is at 14393 Washington Blvd. in University Heights, and is owned by Toni Dee and Cary Senders according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website. Their son, Ilan Senders, is the owner of Tibor’s. Cary Senders is a partner at iGROW Induction Lighting, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Law enforcement officials carried out at least two boxes and wheeled a suitcase from the University Heights house Sept. 22. One law enforcement agent told the Cleveland Jewish News that a search warrant was executed at the house. There were at least six law enforcement vehicles, some of which had Maryland license plates. Law enforcement was heard using a tool that is used to break open walls, floors or doors.
Another house at 2543 S. Green in Beachwood is also being searched, which is owned by Jason and Rachel Zuchowski; Rachel is the daughter of Toni Dee and Cary Senders, and sister of Ilan Senders. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is CEO at Tibor’s Fine Jewelry. At least two sheriff’s vehicles were at the home.
At Tibor’s, located at 2185 S. Green Road in University Heights, there are six law enforcement vehicles, two with Maryland license plates, and several law enforcement agents present as of 1 p.m. Sept. 22. Homeland Security Investigations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was present as well. A box and bag were taken from the shop at around 1 p.m.
“Our office of criminal investigations is conducting law enforcement activity in the area,” Jeremy Kahn, press officer for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and who works out of the Washington, D.C., area told the CJN. “As a matter of policy, the FDA does not comment on open investigations.”
The butcher shop is closed for the day.
At 2560 Larchmont Road in Beachwood, a canine unit was used during a raid that started at 9:45 a.m. That home is owned by Jason and Rachel Zuchowski, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor's website.
The raids appear to have been coordinated.
Bridget Brennan, who has been a spokeswoman for the Northern Ohio U.S. District Attorney's office, said she could not comment on an ongoing investigation.
"I have no comment," she told the Cleveland Jewish News. "We don't typically comment where something investigative is occurring."
Lifestyles Magazine Editor Amanda Koehn contributed to this report.