After another record-breaking Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s allocation committee was able to increase allocated funds to beneficiary agencies.
The 2023 annual campaign raised $34,870,821, an increase of $847,297 over the previous campaign. After accounting for $1,307,656 in shrinkage, $3,208,116 for campaign and collection expenses, and adding $1,291,000 from United Way and $350,000 from prior year collections, there were $31,996,049 funds left to allocate, an increase of $569,527 compared to last year.
“First, I just want to say how fortunate we are to live in a community like Cleveland because we truly have one of the most caring and passionate Jewish communities in the world,” Michelle Hirsch, chair of the allocation committee, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 6. “And last year’s record-breaking campaign was $34.8 million, which allowed us to have $569,527 of additional funds to allocate to the community this year. That was due to the increase from the year before, of which we were just thrilled, with increasing costs from our agencies, to be able to get them additional dollars.”
After providing each agency and program a base allocation equal to last year’s allocation, the additional $569,527 was divided up, with $125,000 going toward community security; $175,000 for overseas needs to be further divided between the Jewish Federations of North America and the Cleveland Overseas Projects; $15,000 for national agencies; and the remaining divided locally with $147,221 allocated to human services and $107,306 to education.
“We do not prioritize different agencies in different years,” Hirsch said. “Our allocations reflect the needs in our community, and our beneficiary agencies depend on the annual allocation in order to provide the services, the programs that Jewish Cleveland needs. And in Cleveland, if we care about you today, we’re going to care about you tomorrow. That’s really our motto.”
While the last few years posed great needs as agencies provided services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages, Hirsch said there are still lingering effects from the pandemic.
“COVID was not front and center, thankfully, for our agencies (this year), but the economic and the mental health consequences that were from the pandemic definitely were still felt,” she said. “Ranging from staffing shortages to learning loss to mental health concerns, and we take all those needs into consideration when we make allocation decisions.”
She also explained the importance of the campaign funds in supporting the needs of the local agencies.
“Despite these challenges, the staff at our agencies have been able to achieve extraordinary outcomes,” Hirsch said. “We continue to be impressed by their dedication, because their strength and with our generous donors, our Federation is well-positioned to continue to support our community into the future.”
Of this year’s total allocable funds, $17,632,077 went toward local needs, $657,020 went toward national agencies, $12,481,952 was for overseas partners and projects, and $1,225,000 went toward security.
From Jewish education to human services to national and overseas needs, Hirsch said every aspect of the Jewish community is touched by the campaign and allocations process.
“These allocations ensure that the programs and the services that our community needs right now are going to be delivered without any interruptions,” Hirsch said. “They’re going to help prepare us for the future and create the critical scale that’s necessary to drive meaningful social change and to provide relief in times of crisis.”